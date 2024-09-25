Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley has appeared before a federal judge today (Wednesday September 25) for her re-sentencing hearing in her tax evasion and fraud case.

The 51-year-old "Chrisley Knows Best" star has already served 21 months of her seven-year sentence that was handed down to her after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022.

The hearing determined that the shamed star will now serve a sentence of 84 months, which is exactly the same as her original sentencing of seven years. The judge at the today’s court hearing refused to reduce her sentence, according to local news.

The re-sentencing hearing comes as the couple’s daughter Savannah spoke out about her hopes for it on her podcast Unlocked yesterday (Tuesday September 24), while she also addressed a deteriorating health issue which has left her needing multiple surgeries.

Speaking about her mum’s re-sentencing, the 27-year-old TV star said: "I hope and pray with everything that I have in me that this judge sends my mama home. I'm in such a phase of life right now of just needing my mum.

"Trust me, I need my dad, too. I do. But I feel like you go through phases of life to where you're a daddy's girl, you're a mama's girl. Like you just need your dad for some things and you just need your mom for some things and I need them both home.”

The hearing obviously hasn’t gone as Savannah hoped. The Chrisleys, along with their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars. The case involved two main fraudulent schemes: tax evasion and bank fraud.

Reality stars Julie and Todd Chrisley were jailed on tax evasion and fraud charges in 2022. Julie was re-sentenced in September 2024. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Julie's sentence was vacated in June by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, however, after the court found a legal error in the calculation of her sentence, requiring the lower court to reassess her punishment.

According to court documents, prosecutors asked the judge to keep Julie's sentence at seven years, as reported by local news. Her attorneys had asked for a shorter sentence. The court upheld her husband’s sentence previously and he is currently serving 12 years in prison. Tarantino’s three year prison sentence was also previously upheld.

Julie and her attorneys had also previously requested that she be resentenced virtually at today’s hearing, but a judge denied that request as well as another request that she be able to appear in court in civilian clothes instead of a prison uniform.

In last week's ruling, U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross said that she found there was "no danger" of Chrisley's prison uniform impacting her right to a fair and impartial proceeding.

Speaking outside the courtroom earlier today when she arrived for the re-sentencing hearing, Savannah told local reporters that she thought the hearing would be “tough” for her mum, and that it has been almost two years since her mum had able to speak to her dad as they are serving their sentences in separate jails. She is in an Atlanta prison while he is in Florida.