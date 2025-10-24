Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman recently revealed they would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

A day ago, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman shocked the entertainment world when they revealed they would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing. In a post on Instagram, Tess Daly wrote: "After 21 unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing.

“It’s hard to put into words what this show has meant to me, so here goes…

“Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It’s felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004. I knew then that it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring.

"Strictly has always been about joy, celebration and bringing people together - and I'm so proud to have played a small part in something that continues to mean so much to so many.

“From that very first aries, I had the great honour of standing alongside the incomparable Sir Bruce Forsyth.”

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman leaving Strictly Come Dancing: Reaction of Reddt users and replacement rumours. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Claudia Winkleman said: "I've always believed it's best to leave a party before you're fully ready to go, and I know the new hosts will be magnificent.

"I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights."

In a joint statement, Tess and Claudia said: "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream. We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

The pair also said: "We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show."

Reddit users have reacted to the news and one wrote: “Claudia has always had a family first attitude and restricts her working hours so now she's the established face of Traitors I'm not overly surprised that she's leaving.

“The pair said a long time ago that one would not leave without the other so Tess is just keeping her promise. She's always been something of a reluctant "star" so I wouldn't be surprised if she more or less retired and went back to writing. I know she doesn't look her age (56) but TV is notoriously short on opportunities for older women.”

Another user wrote: “Hurrah. Now cancel it for a few years, maybe until the end of the decade, and then return with Anton as the host - like he should have been after Bruce died - and make it more of an old school classy dancing entertainment show.

“Stop having joke contestants, bring out the class.”

One Reddit user said: “If Amanda Holden goes anywhere near this I will not be watching.” whilst another commented on who the new presenters could be and said: “Probably Rylan and Alison Hammond. They do everything else.”