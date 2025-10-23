The hunt is on to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly as Strictly Come Dancing presenters.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the presenting duo have announced they will leave the BBC dancing show at the end of the current season.

It comes after more than a decade on-screen together, with Winkleman replacing Bruce Forsyth in 2013 - while Daly has been on the show for 21 years.

Winkleman said in a short video on Tess Daly’s Instagram that the pair were “loving this series”.

She said: “We are loving this series, we are going to have a brilliant series to come and we can’t wait to get to Blackpool.”

Daly said: “We can’t wait to do that show dance that we have long dreamt of - we’ll be doing it together.”

Winkleman added: “No, I will applaud from the sides.”

A number of potential replacements have already been thrown into the fray, ranging from presenting legends to former Strictly contestants. There is some crossover between the two factions - and those are the favourites.

It remains to be seen whether the BBC opt to build a new presenting duo, or move to a single-presenter setup.

According to Betfair Slots, Bradley Walsh is the favourite to replace Winkleman and Daly, with Rylan Clark close beind.

The likes of Alesha Dixon - who won the show in 2007 before becoming a judge for a few years - Zoe Ball and Roman Kemp are also thought to be in the running.

But Shane Orton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, believes the BBC may cast their net out a bit further.

He said: “After Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealed they’re stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing, speculation over who will take over has gone into overdrive. Holly Willoughby leads the betting at 7/2, with Roman Kemp not far behind at 5/1. Both are hugely popular with viewers and would bring plenty of warmth and charisma to the show.”

“Elsewhere, a number of familiar faces are also in the running, including It Takes Two presenters Fleur East and Janette Manrara, along with Alex Scott and Vicky Pattison, all priced at 8/1. With such a strong line-up of contenders, it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting presenter searches in Strictly history.”

Here are the full odds for the next Strictly Come Dancing presenters:

Holly Willoughby 7/2

Roman Kemp 5/1

Alex Scott 8/1

Fleur East 8/1

Janette Manrara 8/1

Vicki Pattison 8/1

Maya Jama 9/1

Emma Willis 10/1

Maura Higgins 10/1

Stacey Solomon 10/1

Vick Hope 10/1

Aj Odudu 12/1

Angela Scanlon 12/1

Gethin Jones 12/1

Helen Skelton 12/1

Zoe Ball 14/1

Alex Jones 16/1

Joel Dommett 16/1

Rochelle Humes 16/1

Stacey Dooley 16/1

Alison Hammond 20/1

Dermot O’Leary 20/1

Josie Gibson 20/1

Rylan Clark 25/1

Steph McGovern 25/1

Vernon Kay 25/1