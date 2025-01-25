Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reyna Dunlap, a social media influencer known as “The Nude Queen” has died aged 33 following a suspected overdose.

Dunlap, who amassed nearly 83,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), was found dead in a vacant house in Cleveland Ohio, on January 21, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Authorities discovered Dunlap nearly three months after she travelled from her home in Maryland to Cleveland to audition for the reality TV show Baddies Midwest. A spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department told local papers that her death is believed to have been caused by an overdose, though an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Before her death, Dunlap's family had been searching for her after losing contact in recent months. Her sister, Kira Dunlap, expressed her concerns in a tearful TikTok video on January 6, saying: "It's very, very important because something bad has happened to her, and we're trying to figure out what happened." She added: "If anybody knows anything, please message me and let me know. I'm really counting on you guys."

The following day, Kira shared a devastating update, commenting, "She's dead, unfortunately. And I'm trying to get answers as to who she was with in Ohio."

Reyna's mother, Karen Jones, paid tribute to her daughter's unique personality in an interview with 19 News. "She loved being the centre of attention," Karen said. "She just wanted to be a positive or negative force in people’s lives."

Although Karen acknowledged that her daughter could sometimes be "very controversial," she said she had good intentions. "Reyna was kind, loving, and generous to a fault," she added. "She loved being around people and loved being the centre of attention."

Her Twitter account has since been flooded with comments from her followers. One said: “RIP beautiful. You were always kind to me. May you fly high.” Another said: “OMG girl, RIP.”