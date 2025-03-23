Rhian Sugden: Model criticises husband Oliver Mellor for 'going out drinking' when she was in A&E
Former Page Three model and 2012 Celebrity Big Brother contestant Rhian Sugden, 38, says she has been struggling with a bug that left her hardly able to speak, and has been on antibiotics.
She took to Instagram to criticise her husband Oliver Mellor, a former Coronation Street actor, for "going out drinking with his mates" while she was ill.
She posted: “Anyone else ever been so ill they've ended up in A&E twice in two days ... And yet their husband would still rather go out drinking with his mates instead of helping at home. Or am I just the unfortunate one?"
In a video posted on Saturday, Rhian said she was struggling to breathe and couldn't swallow, and was considering calling an ambulance.
As reported in the Sun, she said: "I'm home for those that are asking but oh my god I'm so much worse. They sent me to A&E the other day because it was bad but I feel like its got worse. I don't really want to waste a space in hospital. I think it's very dramatic if I call an ambulance, but I feel like I'm starting to struggle to breathe."
Rhian and Oliver had a baby, George, last year. In a previous interview with the Sun she revealed that she funded an £150,000 course of IVF by starting an OnlyFans account, and was making “a few thousand” a day from it.
