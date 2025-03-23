Rhian Sugden: Model criticises husband Oliver Mellor for 'going out drinking' when she was in A&E

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

23rd Mar 2025, 10:48am
A model has hit out publicly at her husband, accusing him of "going out drinking with his mates" while she had to go to hospital twice in two days.

Former Page Three model and 2012 Celebrity Big Brother contestant Rhian Sugden, 38, says she has been struggling with a bug that left her hardly able to speak, and has been on antibiotics.

She took to Instagram to criticise her husband Oliver Mellor, a former Coronation Street actor, for "going out drinking with his mates" while she was ill.

Rhian Sugdenplaceholder image
Rhian Sugden | @rhiansuggers/Instagram

She posted: “Anyone else ever been so ill they've ended up in A&E twice in two days ... And yet their husband would still rather go out drinking with his mates instead of helping at home. Or am I just the unfortunate one?"

In a video posted on Saturday, Rhian said she was struggling to breathe and couldn't swallow, and was considering calling an ambulance.

As reported in the Sun, she said: "I'm home for those that are asking but oh my god I'm so much worse. They sent me to A&E the other day because it was bad but I feel like its got worse. I don't really want to waste a space in hospital. I think it's very dramatic if I call an ambulance, but I feel like I'm starting to struggle to breathe."

Rhian and Oliver had a baby, George, last year. In a previous interview with the Sun she revealed that she funded an £150,000 course of IVF by starting an OnlyFans account, and was making “a few thousand” a day from it.

