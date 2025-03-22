Reports have suggested that Stranger Things star David Harbour had a three-year affair behind estranged wife Lily Allen’s back.

The Hollywood couple, who married in 2020, were reported to have split in late 2024 after Lily, 39, was said to have discovered her husband’s profile on celebrity dating app Raya. However, the MailOnline has reported that David, 49, had been conducting a three-year-long affair with a colleague behind his wife’s back, who has been left in ‘agony’ over the revelation.

A source told the newspaper that the 49-year-old actor, who plays Jim Hopper in the Netflix series, launched a love affair with a costume designer whom he worked with at one point. They said: “David cheated on Lily. They met on a movie they did together.”

Lily Allen is said to be in “agony” after husband David Harbour reportedly conducted a “three-year affair” with a colleague | Getty Images

The source added that the pair did not try to hide their attraction on set, saying: “They weren’t very secretive about their relationship. David flew her to Atlanta while he shot Stranger Things to keep him company.”

The bombshell news comes after it was reported that Lily had checked herself into a trauma centre in the US in the wake of the couple’s split. A source said of the situation: "It was very painful for Lily to return home. David used to be her saviour and now he’s a trigger for her.

“Lily settled her kids back into the family home and took them to school for their new term, then flew herself straight to rehab. She went a day earlier than intended as she felt wobbly and desperate to escape.”

Although not directly commenting on split rumours, Lily spoke about her struggles on her BBC podcast Miss Me?, which she hosts with friend Miquita Oliver, earlier this year. Lily said: “I'm finding it hard to be interested in anything, I'm really not in a good place. I know I've been talking about it for months but I've been spiralling and spiralling. It's got out of control, I've tried.

“I came to the Miss Me? Christmas lunch and had a panic attack and had to go home and then I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my friends and I had to leave at half time. I can't concentrate on anything except the pain I'm going through. It's really hard.”