Jessie Cave, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, has announced that she is launching an OnlyFans account.

However, unlike many creators on the platform, Cave will not be posting sexual content. Instead, she is catering to those with hair fetishes, offering subscribers exclusive “high-quality hair sounds” and what she describes as “very sensual stuff.”

“I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one,” Cave clarified on her “Before We Break Up Again” podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), addressing the common misconception that OnlyFans is solely for explicit content. “It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.”

In a post on her self-titled Substack, Cave elaborated on her motivations for joining the platform. She said:“One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

She also acknowledged that the decision feels unconventional: “Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research? (It feels) like I’m doing something naughty, something a little fucked up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”

Cave made her Harry Potter debut in 2009’s Half-Blood Prince and reprised her role in Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2. Beyond the Wizarding World, she has appeared in films such as Great Expectations and TV series including Black Mirror and Industry. She also voiced Lavender Brown in two Harry Potter video games.

Cave is among many celebrities using the platform for alternative content. Last year, singer-songwriter Lily Allen revealed that she earns more money from her foot picture subscription on OnlyFans than from her Spotify streams.