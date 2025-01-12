Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heartbroken star Lily Allen has checked into a £8,000-a-week “trauma treatment centre” after the breakdown of her marriage, sources have said.

The singer married Stranger Things actor David Harbour in 2020 but their marriage has come to an end. It has been said that the pair have effectively been living separate lives for months, but things came to a head when Allen discovered that Harbour had reactivated his account on celebrity dating app Raya.

This has led to the 39-year-old suffering panic attacks, and to tackle these the star has checked herself into a centre in the US at which she will apparently spend several weeks without a mobile phone, taking part in one-on-one therapy, group counselling sessions and countryside walks.

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" World Premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in December 2023 in London, | Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

A source told the Daily Mail: "It was very painful for Lily to return home. David used to be her saviour and now he’s a trigger for her. Lily settled her kids back into the family home and took them to school for their new term, then flew herself straight to rehab. She went a day earlier than intended as she felt wobbly and desperate to escape.”

It comes after sources claimed Lily recently reactivated her own Raya account to keep tabs on David after discovering him on there.

His alleged profile on the app shows a cartoon silhouette of what appears to be him smoking. It says he is an actor living in Atlanta, originally from New York and has the tag line: "Closet nerd that plays tough guys on your TV."

On her popular Miss Me podcast with Miquita Oliver, Allen spoke about “going away” after her heartbreak. She did not say where but confirmed it was not to a drug rehab centre.

She said: "I know there's been some horrible blind items on the internet about me being found by my husband in a crack den, surrounded by men. I don't know who is spreading these vicious rumours but it's not true."

She said to her podcast co-star and best friend: "I’m finding it really hard to be interested in anything. I’m really not in a good place. I know I’ve been talking about it for months but I’ve been spiralling and spiralling and spiralling and it’s got out of control. I can’t concentrate on anything except the pain that I’m going through.

"It’s really hard. I’m going away next week. You’re not going to hear me for a few weeks, listeners. I do want to reassure people because there will be speculation because of the amount of time that I’m going to be taking away, that I’m going to drug rehab - I’m not. I’ve not relapsed.”