Austrian multi-millionaire Richard Lugner has died at his villa in Vienna only months after marrying Simone Reiländer, 42, at Vienna City Hall in Vienna.

The couple tied the knot on 1 June 2024 and after getting married for the sixth time, Richard Lugner reportedly said: “It will be the last marriage.” Karl Nehammer, Austria’s chancellor paid tribute to him on X and said: "An Austrian original who never lost his way," he wrote. "May he rest in peace!"

In 1990, he opened his own shopping mall ‘Lugner City,’ which was the seventh-largest shopping centre in Austria at the time. Lugner City’s Facebook page paid tribute to Richard Lugner and said: “Our Engineer Richard Lugner, our mortar and above all our beloved boss has unfortunately left us today. We can hardly put into words the pain we feel. The grief is indescribably great, but we want to reflect on all the beautiful and great times together. With a laughing and crying eye we say goodbye to the great Richard Lugner, in our hearts he will stay forever!”

Austrian multi-millionaire Richard Lugner has died at his villa in Vienna only months after marrying his sixth wife

Mark Janicello also took to Facebook to pay tribute to Richard Lugner and said: “So much bad news in one day. First, I found out about Richard Lugner’s death and now I just heard that a wonderful colleague Steve Davislim passed away yesterday.”

Richard Lugner also had a political career and according to Euro News, “Richard Lugner ran twice as an independent candidate in the Austrian presidential elections, first in 1998 and then again in 2016.

“In 1998, Lugner finished fourth out of five candidates, receiving just under 10 per cent of the popular vote.

“He then set up his own platform called “Die Unabhängigen” (“The Independents”) which ran in the parliamentary elections the following year, however failed to win a seat in the Austrian National Assembly receiving only 1.02% of the vote.”

Before he passed away, Richard Lugner had suffered a series of health setbacks, he was rushed to hospital in June with reported ‘crippling back pain’ and a month later suffered a ruptured heart valve.

When it came to his personal life, Richard Lugner was married six times. He wed his first wife Christine Gmeiner in 1961 and his marriage lasted until 1978. He then married Cornelia Laufersweiler​​ from 1979 to 1983, Susanne Dietrich from 1984 until 1989, Christina Lugner from 1990 until 2007 and Playboy model and actress Cathy Schitz from 2014 until 2016.

Richard Lugner’s sixth wife Simone Reiländer (the couple married in June) has taken to her Instagram to share a tribute to her late husband. She said: “You were the dream of my life. And when I saw you shining, from the way I saw you shine, I knew I was yours too. In love.” She followed her post with a black heart emoji.

Simone Reiländer is known as an actress who starred in House Party in 2018. Richard Lugner announced he was in a relationship with Simone in 2021.

Over the years, Richard Lugner had invited many celebrities to the Vienna Opera Ball, and in February of this year, was joined by Priscilla Presley there. He has also entertained the likes of Jane Fonda, Goldie Hawn and Pamela Anderson at the ball.

In February of this year, Priscilla Presley joined Richard Lugner at the Vienna State Opera | APA/AFP via Getty Images

Did Richard Lugner ‘date’ Kim Kardashian?

According to Page Six,”In February 2014, Kim was paid $500,000 to go on a date with Austrian billionaire Richard Lugner to the Vienna Opera Ball. The 81-year-old businessman appears to enjoy his arm candy, but later complains: “Kim is annoying me, because she’s not sticking to the program.”

Richard Lugner is survived by his wife Simone and his four children, Alexander and Andreas Lugner were from his first marriage, Nadine Jeannine Cutler was from a relationship with actress Sonja Jeannine and Jacqueline Lugner was from his fourth marriage.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richard Lugner had a fortune of $200 million.