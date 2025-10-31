TV tough man Ross Kemp’s father, John Kemp has died.

The EastEnders actor, 61, confirmed his father has passed away at the age of 88, describing him as his “hero and role model” ahead of his funeral.

On social media, Ross wrote: “John Kemp 1937 – 2025. Served his country, served his community served his family.

“My hero. Love you always Dad.”

In a separate post, Ross shared a black and white image of his father serving in the army.

He added the caption: “Burying my Dad, tomorrow. My hero, my role model and a great dancer!”

Earlier in 2025, Ross delved into his family history for the latest series of Who Do You Think You Are?, in which he was shocked to learn the truth about his maternal great-grandfather Arthur Chalmers.

In the programme, Ross is told Arthur - who he affectionately called Pop - had been shipwrecked after his troop carrier, the Duchess of York, was bombed 300 miles off the coast of Portugal en route to Algeria in 1943.

While many died, Pop survived, and was taken 700 miles to the nearly largest port under Allied control, Casablanca.

Ross reflected: “I've been on my own in the water for a period of time and it’s frightening - you start to hallucinate. I’ve been lost at sea twice when I was diving and got separated from the boat. The second time, I spent nine hours in the water with a crispy head from the sun.

“Of course, it’s nothing like what Pop would have gone through, with the horrors of oil in the water, flames, dead men floating around you.”

Ross - who has spent weeks away from his family to film for shows like Ross Kemp in Afghanistan - also felt a deep connection to Pop, who had also lost time with his wife and daughter due to his commitment to serving his country.

The actor explained: “I felt a sadness that Pop hadn’t been there for his wife and daughter.

“He left at the start of the Second World War in 1939 and didn't come back until 1946, because part of his job after the war ended was to load tanks back onto ships and get them back to the UK.

“I've spent too much time away myself and it makes you feel slightly selfish, even though I’m doing a job, as was Pop.”