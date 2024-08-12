RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Vicki Vivacious. Photo by Instagram/vickivivaciousofficial. | Instagram/vickivivaciousofficial

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Vicki Vivacious has been involved in a “serious crash" which left her in hospital.

Vicki Vivacious, who competed in series 5 of RuPaul's hit show in the UK, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories to tell her 27,000 followers what had happened to her - although she couldn’t give full details.

Posting on Thursday (August 8) said: "Hello everyone! Sorry for the radio silence. On Saturday (August 3), I was involved in a serious crash, and currently resting at home after short hospitalisation.

"I can not go into to many details for legal reasons, but I am alive and recovering well. The biggest thank you to all close friends and family that have taken care of me."

Speaking directly to people she had made work commitments with, she added: "If I haven’t contacted you, that means I will be with you as planned."

In a second post, she gave a little more information about the injuries she had sustained in the incident. The drag queen posted a photo of her bruised leg which had several cuts and said: “My body is currently a gorgeous shade of yellow. Torn muscles and ligaments but no breaks, thank goodness.”

Vicki, from Cornwall, who describes herself as a Cabaret queen on her Instagram biography, was cast as one of 10 contestants on the latest series of RuPaul's UK spin-off. She made a good start in the competition, and won a challenge, but was then eliminated in episode six.

The star was well enough at the weekend to attend Margate Pride, which took place on Saturday (August 10). She was tagged in a post on her Instagram page and a photo showed her smiling and enjoying the event.