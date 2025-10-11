A pop star has revealed that she had to admitted to hospital after an attempt to make soup went wrong.

S Club’s Jo O’Meara has posted on Instagram about how a bid to make soup for her friend went dramatically wrong - as she needs a huge dressing on her stomach after being pelted with boiling liquid from a soup-making device.

It seems she was trying to make a comforting meal for her friend Cindy Lazarus, who has a broken foot.

S Club singer Jo O'Meara had to go to hospital after scalding herself while making soup | jo_omeara/Instagram

On Instagram Jo explained the accident and lifted her top to show the big padded dressing.

“So I thought I’d make Cindy a soup yesterday,” she said. “That was me trying to make a soup,” she added pointing to the bandages.

“I’ve come to the conclusion, I can’t cook, I shouldn’t be allowed to cook. I’m not safe in a kitchen - I’m not safe anywhere near a kitchen. And we know this now because I’ve tried, every day since we got back from our holiday.”

Jo, 46, said that she has to go back to hospital every two days to get the dressing changed, and said: “I can’t tell you - it bloody hurt, a lot, it really really hurt.”

And it seems that the Reach singer may now be admitting culinary defeat, saying she will now assume the role of a helper when it comes to preparing meals. “Got a new plan,” she concluded. “The new plan is we wheel Cindy in, we wheel her into the kitchen, plonk her in her chair, I ask her what she needs and I get it.”

She did not mention what kind of soup it was.