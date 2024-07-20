S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt relocating to Costa Rica to start career in farming

Hannah Spearritt is set to relocate to Costa Rica to start a career in farming. | Getty

Following the death of former bandmate and boyfriend, Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is leaving music behind - to become a farmer.

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is set to relocate to Costa Rica to start a career in farming following the death of former bandmate and boyfriend, Paul Cattermole. The 43-year-old visited the country in 2018 and the visit inspired her and partner Adam Thomas to set up a cafe in Twickenham in 2022.

However, the cafe was never ready to open fully and The Sun has reported Hannah is selling up amid rising costs. Hannah confirmed the plan to The Sun, saying: “That’s the dream, to move to Costa Rica and buy some land or a farm and live the simple life with the girls.”

Hannah and Adam - who have two girls, Tea, five and Tora, three - previously looked at building a community in Central America, it is reported.

The shock revelation comes after Hannah's ex-boyfriend and bandmate Paul passed away in April last year. The 46-year-old was found at his Dorset home, with no suspicious circumstances around his death.

Following the news, Hannah bowed out of S Club 7's planned reunion as she revealed it 'wasn't the right time' for her to go on tour with the band. She told the Loose Women: “S Club will never be the same again, unfortunately. It just unfortunately wasn't the right time for me to continue.”

Bandmates Rachel Stevens, 45, Jon Lee, 41, Bradley McIntosh, 42, Jo O'Meara, 44, and Tina Barrett, 47, kicked off the S Club tour - which they dedicated to Paul - in October last year.

Hannah also revealed she was struggling with her health before Paul’s death. “I hadn't been in the best of health — I've got a compromised immune system and stress makes it worse,” she added. “My body just couldn't cope with everything that was happening. I wasn't myself, I was getting these crippling panic attacks, was suffering from really bad vertigo and was tired all the time.”