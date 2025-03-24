TikTok influencer Sarah Kim has issued a lengthy statement defending her husband Andrew Min after he faced widespread criticism online for his role in their relationship, but the response has only deepened the controversy, with some followers now saying they are unfollowing and blocking her.

The backlash began earlier this month after Sarah, who has 2.8 million followers, appeared on a podcast and revealed that she was the sole provider in their household, despite being pregnant, commuting two hours daily, and maintaining her influencer career. Meanwhile, her husband, Andrew, was described as staying at home, playing video games, and not contributing financially, even as Sarah used her earnings to fund his education.

The criticism escalated after footage resurfaced of Andrew jokingly referring to Sarah as “a person in my house” during a sermon, prompting accusations of disrespect. Some online dubbed him “useless,” while others accused him of “baby-trapping” her.

In a video posted over the weekend, Sarah addressed the controversy, saying: “Many of you came from a place of care so I took my time to clarify some things. Andrew and I from the very beginning we have committed to being there for each other, supporting each other through anything and everything.”

She defended her husband’s work ethic and role in their relationship: “Even in the beginning of our marriage I’ve had long periods of time where I didn’t have a job… and Andrew was the one who had fully supported us through that. And so in the season where Andrew’s in between jobs, I am more than happy to stand by him.”

She explained that even during his job transition, “he did everything that he could to make sure that we’re taken care of — that’s from picking up part-time jobs, freelance gigs, helping me with all the backend of my social media platforms, and along with finishing his masters.” She also clarified that Andrew is now working full-time and that they recently moved into a new home ahead of the birth of their child.

Regarding his controversial sermon remark, Sarah said: “Andrew simply would never say anything that I wouldn’t already be aware of or something I wouldn’t like.”

She also reiterated her love for Andrew: “He pampers me with daily messages, from day one has never let me even do a load of laundry… and I cannot imagine having anyone else be my husband and the father of my future child.”

But the post sparked a wave of fresh backlash, with many saying Sarah had ‘gaslighted herself’ and others questioning why she felt the need to defend such behaviour.

One said: “Blocked her already. She’s being annoying.” Another said Andrew’s absence in her video shows something was amiss, adding: “The fact that Andrew wasn’t even there to make the statement with her.” One commented: “Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved.” One user said: “Let her gaslight herself. I ain’t falling for that. Blocked her so fast.”

Some pointed to inconsistencies in her narrative, including her explanation of a moment where Andrew allegedly missed a prenatal appointment. Sarah clarified that “a very sweet and intimate moment where Andrew and I are taking a look at our very first ultrasound in the parking lot of our hospital has somehow become a story of he’s at a boys’ trip and so missed my ultrasound,” insisting that he had rushed to the hospital after a job interview and arrived just after the appointment ended.

“Social media can only capture fractions of my whole life,” she said, adding that she now has “a much clearer sense of what I do want to share with the public and what I will be keeping to myself in private.”

Sarah concluded her message by saying that, despite the criticism, she and Andrew are focused on their future: “This week has been filled with moments of frustration, grief and sheer bafflement. But our current reality is this - Andrew and I are stepping into what is about to be one of the most beautiful chapters of our lives… we believe that best is yet to come.”

But fans remain unconvinced, with some saying: “Sarah, blink twice okay, is Andrew standing behind you right now because your eyes were looking to the side the entire time you were filming.”