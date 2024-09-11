Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with a $100mil (£76.4mil) default judgement in a sexual assault lawsuit after failing to respond to the case.

The lawsuit was filed by Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, an inmate who alleges that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted him at a party in Detroit in 1997.

Cardello-Smith claims that during the party, where both men were drinking and smoking, they were naked with several women. He alleges that while he was performing oral sex on a woman, he felt a hand on his buttock, which he identified as Diddy's. Later, Cardello-Smith claims Diddy offered him a drink that was spiked, leading him to pass out.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Combs did not respond to the lawsuit, which led to a hearing for a default judgment. With no appearance or legal representation from Combs, the judge awarded Cardello-Smith the full $100 million he sought. The court also outlined a payment schedule, requiring Diddy to make installment payments of $10 million per month, starting on October 1.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, strongly denies the allegations and has criticised the judgment. In a statement to TMZ, Agnifilo said: "This man (Cardello-Smith) is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years.

“His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him, let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed."

It remains unclear whether the statute of limitations on the alleged 1997 incident has expired, as the judge did not address this in the ruling. Combs's legal team is expected to seek the dismissal of the judgment in the coming weeks.