50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has fired back over claims of sexual assault on one of his previous girlfriends by suing them for defamation, according to reports.

Daphne Joy Narvaez accused the “In Da Club” rapper of rape on Instagram, but 50 Cent has rejected those claims in his defamation filing citing that Narvaez's accusations were retaliation after he sought sole custody of their son. Legal representatives for Jackson believe Narvaez knowingly made the statements on Instagram to damage his reputation and relationship with his son.

Rolling Stone reports that the rapper filed for sole custody to safeguard the interests of his young child after he became aware of a high-profile lawsuit filed by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs alleging that Narvaez was a "sex worker" employed by Combs.

That initially led 50 Cent to comment on social media “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker”, which many interpreted as being a joke aimed at Narvaez, leading Narvaez to respond “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me.”

On April 2, the legal team of a rapper sent a letter to Narvaez requesting that she retract the post and the claims she made. The letter also states that Narvaez responded by demanding millions of dollars and unspecified legal fees from the rapper, and asked for the withdrawal of his custody suit, in exchange for taking down the defamatory post.

“Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist’”, as per a comment shared with Rolling Stone.

As this story is developing, NationalWorld will continue to update as and when new information about the defamation case becomes available.