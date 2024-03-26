Prince Harry has been named in a $30 million lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs , which claims the rapper is involved in sex trafficking and sexual assault. Combs is accused of using his relationships with celebrities, athletes, politicians, and "international dignitaries" such as Prince Harry to draw attendees to suspected sex trafficking events.

The complaint, filed by record producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, accuses Combs of being a chronic sexual abuser, although there is no indication of misconduct on the Duke of Sussex's side. In addition to Jones' claims, Combs is facing lawsuits from three other women. The Department of Homeland Security raided his houses in Los Angeles and Florida, conducting interviews to investigate charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and illicit narcotics and firearms distribution. Jones, who produced tracks for Combs' 2023 album "The Love Album: Off the Grid," claims he was sexually attacked by the rapper and was present at parties with underage females and sex workers. He alleges he was compelled to find prostitutes for these events and worked in close proximity to Combs while the celebrity was naked behind a glass screen.