Former stripper Carrie Royale is threatening to leak nude photographs on OnlyFans. The 52-year-old claims she ‘kissed’ Prince Harry and was invited back to a Wynn Hotel suite in 2012 alongside other strippers and guests. According to The Sun, “Harry, then 27, had been drinking all day and was starkers playing air guitar with a pool cue before having a game of strip billiards with his female guests.” Carrie told The Sun that “These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them.”

Carrie Royale also revealed that the reason she never released the pictures before was “out of respect” but that she’s a “little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean… wow. He missed a lot of things from that night.”

Although Carrie Royale may be keen to share the photographs on OnlyFans, a spokesperson for them said that she would need consent to share any photographs. Carrie Royale, who only has 987 followers on her Instagram, describes herself as a “filmmaker, film producer, internationally known, living my life out loud, changing the space I enter.”

On 10 January 2023, she shared a photograph of herself appearing as she described it as “Front Page News” in the “British Papers.” One person replied to the post and said: “Because he didn’t remember you? You think he remembers a stripper from a drunken night? Gurrrl get over yourself. We all know you want a free ride on the money train. He will sue you for bribery and everyone will forget about you.”