Music legend Sir Elton John has revealed that he has “lost” his eyesight as he updated fans on his health.

The 77-year-old revealed in an interview with Good Morning America that an infection in the summer left him with almost no eyesight in his right eye. He also admitted that his eyesight in his left eye was “not the greatest.

Sir Elton said: “I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France. It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.

Sir Elton John has revealed that he has ‘lost’ his eyesight in his right eye after an infection earlier this year. | Getty Images

“There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”

The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker revealed that he has been “floored” by the health development. Sir Elton said: "We're taking the initiative to try and get it better. But at the moment, that's really what I'm concentrating on. It's never fortunate for anything like this to happen.

“It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."

In an Instagram post in September, Sir Elton first revealed battle with the infection. He said: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

His admission comes as he prepares to release his new Disney+ documentary, ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’. He said: "I'm so proud of the documentary, I'm proud of my sons, I'm proud of my attitude toward myself and what's going on. I'm just very lucky and very grateful. I am an iron man, because I've been through so much and come out the other side."