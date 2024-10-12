Elton John has opened up about his fears about death as he discussed his own mortality in his new biopic 'Never Too Late'. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sir Elton John has candidly admitted 'I don't know how much time I have left' as talked about his fears of dying in his new documentary.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary musician, who is 77, was speaking in his new biopic Never Too Late. In one scene from the film, The Mirror reports that Sir Elton is shown sitting dressing room on his final tour.

While looking at his things, he speaks openly about his own mortality. He says: “I wonder what is going to happen to all of this stuff when I finish? This is the latter time of my life. I don't know how much time I have left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on: “You think about that more when you get to my age. You think about life and death. You think ‘well, I just want to be where I want to be now’.”

Speaking about his tour, he said: “I don't have to work after this. I will work and do records and putting radio shows together but travelling takes so much out of you. He admitted that he found it “very tiring” although he is “used to it”. He concluded: “I am a veteran at it but this is where you start to think about mortality.”

Sir Elton's new Disney+ documentary and musical is a look back at the early days of his career, which has spanned fifty years. The film features never-before-seen footage including the audio tapes from the landmark Rolling Stone interview and John Lennon joining him on stage for three songs after his Thanksgiving 1974 Madison Square Garden show. There’s also a look into Elton’s handwritten diaries. You can watch Never Too Late by signing up to Disney+ now.

Elton John has opened up about his fears about death as he discussed his own mortality in his new biopic 'Never Too Late'. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish, aged 61, share sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11. Sir Elton has previously spoken about how his children worry about his age. He said: “They worry as they know how old I am. Not so much David but me. They love their Daddy so they want me to be around forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to be around forever. I want to see them have children, get married but I don't think I am going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know. So that is why I want to make the best of my time while I am around. Our time together is so wonderful and so precious.”

Sir Elton has had multiple health issues. He had both knees and his right hip replaced following a fall, which forced him to delay his farewell tour in 2021. During the recent premire for Never Too Late he turned heads by wearing his own knee cap as jewellery. According to reports the kneecap had been polished up and had a gold trim added.