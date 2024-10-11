Sir Elton John wears his own kneecap on a necklace for new biopic film premiere ‘Never Too Late’
Sir Elton John attended the film premiere of his new biopic movie ‘Never Too Late’ at the 68th BFI London Film Festival in The Royal Festival Hall on October 10. The glamorous singer, 77, wore a brown suit and striped shirt as he walked the red carpet but all eyes were on his unique necklace.
According to reports Sir Elton John’s necklace was his own kneecap that had been polished up and had a gold trim added. The Rocket Man singer has had both his knees replaced in recent years and previously joked “there's not much of me left.”
Speaking to journalists at the New York premiere Sir Elton John reportedly said: “To be honest with you, there's not much of me left. I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.”
He added: “In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here. And I can't thank you [enough], you're the people that made me.”
The new movie ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’ was directed by the singer’s husband David Furnish and RJ Cutler. The film will see Sir Elton look back on his life and the early days of his 50-year career, as he prepares for his final concert in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.
Elton John: Never Too Late will debut in cinemas from November 15 and be available to watch on Disney+ from December 13.
