The teen drama Outer Banks is back for a fourth series so what can you expect?

Netflix series Outer Banks returns for a fourth season but in two parts. The first five episodes will be released on Netflix from October 10 but fans will have to wait a few more weeks for the second part to drop on November 7.

Outer Banks fans have been waiting patiently since June when the cast announced on Instagram they had just wrapped filming season 4 on Kildare Island. A video clip showing behind the scenes of the cast was shared with the caption: the Pogues have wrapped filming on OBX season 4!!!”

For anyone late to the party, Outer Banks follows a teenager who enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance. In the season three finale,18 months had passed since the Pogues found the gold in El Dorado. They were still grappling with the deaths of both Ward and Big John, but were taking a moment to process their hard-won victory.

Fans will be happy to see returning cast members Stokes as John B, Cline as Sarah, Bailey as Kiara, Daviss as Pope, Pankow as JJ, Grant as Cleo, North as Topper, and Starkey as Rafe. As well as new faces J. Anthony Crane, Brianna Brown and Mia Challis.

Outer Banks is available to watch on Netflix from October 10.

