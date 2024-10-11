Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An actress known for two of the most iconic 90s films has been arrested for felony assault.

Theresa Randle was arrested for felony assault in Los Angeles on Monday (October 7), following an incident that occurred during the past weekend.

The now retired actress, aged 59, is known for starring in the Bad Boys franchise as Theresa Burnett before her character was re-cast in 2023. Randle has not acted in anything since the fourth Bad Boys film, Bad Boys for Life, in 2020.

Law enforcement told American publication TMZ on Thursday (October 10) that on Saturday October 5, officers were called to a home in the L.A. area over an alleged assault, but after they arrived Randle had already left the scene.

Just two days later, another call was made to police over an alleged domestic violence issue and restraining order violation at the same house. When law enforcement arrived, Randle was there and was subsequently arrested for felony assault over the incident that had occurred on October 5, reports TMZ.

Randle was reportedly not cooperative with officers at the time of her arrest and booking. On Wednesday (October 9), the star went to court but the District Attorney notably rejected the case, law enforcement told the outlet.

Randle has appeared in various projects over the course of her career, such as Beverly Hills Cop III (1994), Bad Boys (1995) and also Space Jam (1996).

In May 2023, it was revealed that she had been replaced in the Bad Boys franchise by actress Tasha Smith and that she would not star in Bad Boys 5, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which was released in June this year, Variety had reported.

At the time it was announced that Randle was replaced in the latest Bad Boys film she was also seen in a video on Los Angeles' Skid Row which alarmed fans. It is not known why Randle’s role was re-cast.

In footage posted to Instagram, fans said the actress looked “smaller” than previous sightings and appeared to be sitting in a walker. Roger Neal, Randle's former manager and publicist, confirmed it was his ex-client in the video and said it had raised “concerns” for her welfare.

“That's definitely her. 100 percent,” Neal told RadarOnline. Neal represented Randle around a decade ago. The video saw Randle chatting to people in the street.

One woman who has claimed to have been at the scene when the video clip was recorded explained the encounter and said Randle was at Skid Row in Downtown, Los Angeles helping the community.

“For the thousandth time she was not in a wheelchair. She was on a walker due to a broken femur, and she was downtown helping out the Skid Row community,' they explained on X.

Randle, who will celebrate her milestone 60th birthday, began her acting career in the 1987 film Maid to Order. She the went on to appear in several Spike Lee films, including Girl 6, Jungle Fever, Malcolm X, Beverly Hills Cop III and Space Jam, all recorded from the late 80s to 2020.