Singer Elle King has forgiven her dad Rob Schneider for sending her to 'fat camp' and forgetting her birthdays
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 35-year-old singer recently told how the comic had sent her to "fat camp" as a child, forgot her birthdays, and was often absent, as well as sharing different views on LGBTQ+ issues.
All of this prompted her dad to issue a public apology in an interview with talk show host Tucker Carlson. Now, the 'Ex's and Oh's' hitmaker has explained she has forgiven her dad and wants to move forward from any family drama.
She told TMZ: "I already forgave my dad a really long time ago and I'm just focusing on being a mum and being happy."
Previously King, who has three-year-old son Lucky with fiance Dan Tooker and is pregnant with their second child, insisted she wasn't "trying to hurt" her father with her comments about her childhood.
She told People magazine: "I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral. I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth. I was not trying to hurt him."
She said, however, that she didn't regret speaking out and her dad's public apology "means nothing" because of the outlet he chose.
She went on: "A lot of people said ‘how could she say that about her family?' and 'everything needs to be behind closed doors.' No, it doesn't. Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don't have to carry it for the rest of your life.
"But ultimately, I think an apology on Tucker Carlson is like a double negative, right? Means nothing."
King did find a bright spot in the public discussion. She added: "What I will say is the best thing that came from that is that my incredible LGBTQ+ community knows that they have an ally in me.
"And if that's the biggest thing to come out of that platform, then I would've done it 10 more f****** times because I am an ally, they have one in me, and I'm grateful."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.