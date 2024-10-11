Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elle King has forgiven her dad Rob Schneider for the relationship they had when she was a child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old singer recently told how the comic had sent her to "fat camp" as a child, forgot her birthdays, and was often absent, as well as sharing different views on LGBTQ+ issues.

All of this prompted her dad to issue a public apology in an interview with talk show host Tucker Carlson. Now, the 'Ex's and Oh's' hitmaker has explained she has forgiven her dad and wants to move forward from any family drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told TMZ: "I already forgave my dad a really long time ago and I'm just focusing on being a mum and being happy."

Previously King, who has three-year-old son Lucky with fiance Dan Tooker and is pregnant with their second child, insisted she wasn't "trying to hurt" her father with her comments about her childhood.

She told People magazine: "I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral. I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth. I was not trying to hurt him."

US singer/songwriter Elle King. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

She said, however, that she didn't regret speaking out and her dad's public apology "means nothing" because of the outlet he chose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on: "A lot of people said ‘how could she say that about her family?' and 'everything needs to be behind closed doors.' No, it doesn't. Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don't have to carry it for the rest of your life.

"But ultimately, I think an apology on Tucker Carlson is like a double negative, right? Means nothing."

King did find a bright spot in the public discussion. She added: "What I will say is the best thing that came from that is that my incredible LGBTQ+ community knows that they have an ally in me.

"And if that's the biggest thing to come out of that platform, then I would've done it 10 more f****** times because I am an ally, they have one in me, and I'm grateful."