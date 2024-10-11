Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hugh Jackman has appealed for help in finding a Broadway dancer who has been missing for more than a week.

The Hollywood actor has joined the search for 28-year-old 'Hamilton' star Zelig Williams after he vanished in South Carolina on Thursday October 3.

Jackman has urged anyone with any information to come forward and asked his 34.5 million followers to share the message in a bid to find the stage performer.

Sharing a picture of Williams on his Instagram Stories last night (Thursday October 10), Jackman wrote: "Please … if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams please reach out to your local authorities.” Addressing Williams directly, he added: “Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return.” He also asked his followers: "Please pass this message on!!!"

Williams, who appeared in 'Hamilton' and 'MJ The Musical', previously worked with Jackman on his 'The Man. The Music. The Show.' world tour in 2019.

He recently moved back from New York and had been working as a dance teacher in his home town in South Carolina. Williams was last seen on Thursday October 3 by his mother Kathy at her home in Columbia.

Broadway dancer Zelig Williams, aged 28, who went missing on Thursday October 3. Photo by Instagram/@thehughjackman. | Instagram/@thehughjackman

His worried family later filed a missing persons report and officials then found the Broadway star's car in a parking lot close to the Palmetto Trail hiking route close to Congaree National Park.

Officials have mounted a search using helicopters, boats and drones. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told Wistv.com: "We've searched on foot in the air of various locations. Other investigative techniques that we will use involving cell phones and some other things that I don't want to discuss at this point." Lott added that Williams is in need of prescription medication.

Williams' cousin Mieoki Corbin-Jacobs added to the outlet: "We can’t describe it, its devastation. It’s devastation for someone who is so close to his family to just disappear like that … there’s no way to describe it.”