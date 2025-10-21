Former WWE Wrestler Sir Mo has died aged 58.

Sir Mo, whose real name was Bobby Horney, passed away on Sunday night (19 October), his brother told TMZ. Gerald Horne told the outlet that the former wrestling star died Sunday night at a Texas hospital.

Sir Mo had been battling kidney issues for a long time, which led to him being hospitalized for the past couple months. TMZ was told that Sir Mo's condition recently declined after he was diagnosed with pneumonia and a blood infection while in the hospital.

Sir Mo began his pro wrestling career in 1991 and two years later signed with WWE alongside his tag team partner, Nelson Frazier. The duo became known as "Men on a Mission" winning a WWE tag team title in 1994.

Retired wrestler Leilani Kai confirmed the news of his passing Facebook. She wrote: “It breaks my heart to hear that Bobby Horne, better known to wrestling fans as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away.

“I first met Bobby when we were both traveling with the WWF in the mid-90s. He was always kind to me — always smiling, joking around, and treating everyone with respect.

“When you were new or didn’t quite fit in yet, Bobby had a way of making you feel welcome. That meant a lot back then, especially on those long road trips when being part of the locker room family mattered most.

“We also worked together many times later on the Carolina independent circuit, and he was just as genuine outside the spotlight as he was under it. He loved the business, loved the fans, and loved giving back. Bobby had that special kind of warmth that reminded you wrestling isn’t just about what happens in the ring — it’s about the people and memories that come with it.

“Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for every laugh, every kind word, and every night we shared on the road. You’ll be missed by all of us who knew you.”