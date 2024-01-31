Sir Rod Stewart visits his local Tesco to see his own whisky brand on the shelves

Megastar Sir Rod Stewart popped down to his local Tesco to see his own whisky brand on the shelves

It's not very often you spot a huge megastar when you are doing your grocery shopping or perhaps that's just me? Well chances are if you were at the Tesco in Bishop’s Stortford, Essex, recently, you might have been amongst the lucky shoppers to be treated to a glimpse of Sir Rod Stewart. The reason why Sir Rod Stewart had popped to his local Tesco was to see the Scotch whisky he launched last year.

The 79 year old launched Wolfie’s Whisky last year in collaboration with Loch Lomond Distillery and is now being stocked at £35 per bottle in more than 400 of Tesco stores. He said that “It’s just wonderful to see Wolfie’s in pride of place at Tesco. I’m delighted to think it’s even easier for people to pick up a bottle of Wolfie’s and it’s been lovely speaking to the team here in Bishop's Stortford to see what they thought of it.”

According to Sir Rod Stewart his Wolfie’s Whisky is a tribute to his lifelong love affair with Scotland and revealed that “I couldn’t imagine getting involved in something like Bacardi, it had to be Scotch whisky because of my dad and my love of Scotland and, of course, Celtic, So it was a no-brainer really.”