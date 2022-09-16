Penny Lancaster joined the police force in 2020 as a volunteer and was back in action as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made its way to Buckingham Palace

Penny Lancaster was called upon for police duties this week as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin landed at RAF Northolt on its way to Buckingham Palace.

The Loose Woman star and wife of singer Rod Stewart, 51, helped contain crowds who had gathered outside the RAF base to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin.

Penny, who is from Chelmsford, was seen chatting to members of the public and even helped a woman into a wheelchair.

Penny Lancaster was called upon for police duties this week as the Queen’s coffin was flown into London. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at her Balmoral Castle home in Scotland.

The monarch’s coffin was flown to London, accompanied by Princess Anne, after Lying-In-State at Holyrood House in Edinburgh.

Her Majesty will be laid to rest after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

The RAF plane carrying the Queen’s coffin touched down at RAF Northolt in west London at around 6.55 pm.

From there, it was transported to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen will remain before a royal procession takes her to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday morning.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was transferred by the Royal hearse, after leaving the RAF aircraft at RAF Northolt (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Those wishing to pay their respects will be able to file solemnly past the Queen’s coffin 24 hours a day from 5 pm on Wednesday until 6.30 am on the day of the funeral.

Lancaster announced she would be on duty for the historic event during an appearance on Good Morning Britain this week.

“I signed the oath of Office of Constable to Her Majesty the Queen just over a year ago, April last year, and just as the seamless tie between Her Majesty and King Charles III, my oath will now be with the King,” she told hosts, Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid.

She added: “I have extreme pride to serve on the streets of London on Friday and I will be again on Wednesday when the Queen’s cortege and on Monday, which is a historic moment I’ll be very proud to be able to serve.”

Queen Elizabeth II with Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster after he was awarded a knighthood in recognition of his services to music and charity. (Photo by Jeff Spicer - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The former model received her police badge in 2021 and is a fully-qualified volunteer special constable.

She joined the City of London police force in 2020 after being inspired by her appearance on Channel 4’s Famous and Fighting Crime in 2019.

Lancaster paid tribute to the Queen following her death last week with a heartfelt Instagram post.

She wrote: “May Her Majesty’s memory be a blessing may she rest in peace. Prayers and thoughts are with the family of our wonderful Queen, as they come together at this very sad time.”

She recently revealed that she danced with King Charles at his 60th birthday celebrations.

King Charles III, formerly Prince Charles, pictured with Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart (Photo by Andrew Winning - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Penny recalled dancing with Charles as her husband Rod Stewart performed his hit track Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Penny said: “It was his 60th birthday, and he had asked Rod to perform. He asked if I would be the first on the dance floor because you can imagine people being nervous and not knowing the protocol, who should get up first.

“So he asked in the drink reception if I would do the first dance, so it would get everyone up.

“While Rod was performing, I was on the dance floor with Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, William and Harry.