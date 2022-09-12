Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked in the procession taking the Queen’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral

A man has been arrested after a protester heckled Prince Andrew during the procession accompanying the Queen’s coffin up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

It came as the King and his siblings accompanied the Queen’s coffin on its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday afternoon.

Holyrood.com reports that a man was heard to heckle Prince Andrew.

Video on social media showed the man later being dragged to the ground in an altercation with members of the public.

In footage posted on social media he can be heard shouting “Andrew you’re a sick old man”.

King Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex marched behind the hearse as it made its way up the Royal Mile.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 22-year old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12.”

Arrests made since proclamation of King Charles

Since the proclamation of King Charles III, at least three arrests have been made in Scotland and Oxford on suspicion of breach of the peace and public order offences, while another protester was also moved on by police in Westminster, central London.

Police Scotland said a 22-year-old woman was charged in connection with a breach of the peace after being arrested during the Accession Proclamation for the King outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Sunday. She was released from custody and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On the same day, Symon Hill, 45, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act after shouting “who elected him?” during a public formal reading of the proclamation of the accession of King Charles III in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said he was later de-arrested and was helping officers “voluntarily” as they investigate a public order offence.

Meanwhile a protester bearing a hand-made sign saying “not my king” was ushered away from the Palace of Westminster by police.

The incident happened as the King was due to arrive for his address to MPs and peers in Westminster Hall on Monday morning.