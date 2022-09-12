The King has addressed the Scottish Parliament, after party leaders paid tribute to the Queen in a special session.

He said: “I know that the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland share with me a profound sense of grief at the death of my beloved mother.

“Through all the years of her reign, the Queen like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land and in the hearts of its people, a haven and a home.”

He continued: “If I might paraphrase the words of the great Robert Burns, my dear mother was a friend of man, a friend of truth, a friend of age and guide of youth. Few hearts like hers, with virtue warmed, few heads with knowledge so informed.”

The quote was taken from Burns’ Epitaph On My Own Friend.

He also said: “While still very young, the Queen pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government.

“As we now mark with gratitude a promise most faithfully fulfilled, I am determined with God’s help and with yours to follow that inspiring example.”

The King then said his other Scottish titles including Duke of Rothesay had now passed to his son William.