LiveQueen lies at rest in Edinburgh after procession: latest photos and video as King Charles III joined by royals
King Charles III led the royal family in a display of respect for the late Queen in Edinburgh.
King Charles III, along with his siblings, led a procession behind the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today (12 September).
Inside the cathedral, a service of thanksgiving took place, attended by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Earlier it was announced there will be a nationwide minute’s silence on Sunday at 8pm to remember the Queen.
National mourning following Queen’s death - latest
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 19:34
The King addresses the Scottish Parliament
The King has addressed the Scottish Parliament, after party leaders paid tribute to the Queen in a special session.
He said: “I know that the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland share with me a profound sense of grief at the death of my beloved mother.
“Through all the years of her reign, the Queen like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land and in the hearts of its people, a haven and a home.”
He continued: “If I might paraphrase the words of the great Robert Burns, my dear mother was a friend of man, a friend of truth, a friend of age and guide of youth. Few hearts like hers, with virtue warmed, few heads with knowledge so informed.”
The quote was taken from Burns’ Epitaph On My Own Friend.
He also said: “While still very young, the Queen pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government.
“As we now mark with gratitude a promise most faithfully fulfilled, I am determined with God’s help and with yours to follow that inspiring example.”
The King then said his other Scottish titles including Duke of Rothesay had now passed to his son William.
First visitors to St Giles’ Cathedral share their experience
The first people to view the late Queen’s coffin at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where it will lie for 24 hours, have spoken about their experience.
Karen Whitehouse left her home in Loweswater, Cumbria, at 2am this morning to start queuing to pay her respects to the late monarch in the Scottish capital.
Speaking about her moment with the royal coffin this evening, the 64-year-old said: “It was surreal.
“It was very quiet, everyone was very still. It was like they were all statues. I can’t believe I’ve done it and I was that close. I paid my respects, it was just beautiful.”
Ms Whitehouse said the Queen’s coffin was lying on a tall plinth inside the cathedral.
She added: “The wreath was on the top, and a cushion, and the crown on top of that. There’s a lot of officials in there, in their robes. Everyone is very still, it’s a beautiful experience. It was worth the 12 hours to get here.”
Route revealed for Queen’s last journey from Scotland
Details of the route the Queen’s coffin will take as it leaves Scotland for the last time have been revealed.
After lying in state there overnight on Monday, members of the public will be able to process past the Queen’s coffin in the church until about 3pm on Tuesday.
The Queen will leave Scotland for the final time, heading along Lawnmarket to Johnston Terrace and then on to Castle Terrace and Lothian Road.
From there it will travel along Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge, Queensferry Road, Maybury Road and then Turnhouse Road, before arriving at Edinburgh Airport.
Edinburgh City Council confirmed a number of roads would be closed to the public to allow for the cortege to make the journey.
‘We’re in it for the long haul'
Our reporter Heather Carrick has been speaking to those waiting in the queue outside St Giles’ Cathedral so they can pay their respects to the late Queen.
Among them were married couple Samantha and Thomas from Glasgow. When Heather spoke to them they had been waiting for 45 minutes. Samantha said: “We’re in for the long haul here, we have a wristband but there’s a huge amount of people in front of us but it’ll be worth it.” Thomas added: “We’re doing bathroom breaks and food runs in shifts to not lose our place. “We tried to get to the procession earlier but we couldn’t see a thing - it’s been madness in the city but I guess it just shows you how important the Queen was to a lot of people.”
Meanwhile, Christine from Rosewell said: “We’ve been in the queue for about 10 minutes so far. We’re not too sure when we’ll get moving so we are just waiting to get a wristband and take it from there really.”
God Save the King sang at end of service
The national anthem, God Save the King, was sang near the end of the service.
The Queen Consort, Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence could be seen singing as they stood alongside the King in front of the late Queen’s coffin.
‘She has been a constant in all of our lives for over 70 years'
The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, delivered the homily in St Giles’ Cathedral.
He told the congregation: “Most of us cannot recall a time when she was not our monarch. Committed to the role she assumed in 1952 upon the death of her beloved father, she has been a constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.
My colleague Heather Carrick reports that one mourner at the top of the Royal Mile called for the crowd to be quiet as a prayer was read out at the service.
Arrest after Prince Andrew heckled as procession passed through Edinburgh
Police Scotland said a 22-year-old man had been arrested “in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile”.
Holyrood.com had reported that Prince Andrew was heckled by a member of the crowd as the procession passed.
Footage appeared to show a man heckling the royal procession as it went past.
Spectator tells of ‘touching moment’ procession passed
Lisa Hart, from Edinburgh told my colleague Heather Carrick, “We’ve been here since 10 and we were lucky to get as close as we did, the crowd filled up quickly. I was speaking to another person who had been here since 6am.”
She said it was a “touching moment” when the procession passed,
Lisa added: “We’re going to try and get to the Cathedral but it’s already very busy and we’re at the wrong side of the Royal Mile. So if we can we will.”
Procession passes by to applause
People lining the route clapped as the procession made its way to the cathedral. The King, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex walked behind the coffin.
People shout ‘God save the Queen’ as coffin passes by
Women watching the procession were heard to shout “God bless the Queen” as the hearse made its way past.