News presenter Belle Donati has left Sky News after the broadcaster was forced to apologise for her controversial comments comparing Israel’s war in Gaza to the Holocaust.

The incident occurred during an interview with former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon in January, when Donati challenged Danon's suggestion that "countries around the world should offer a haven for Gaza residents who seek relocation."

Danon said: "I think anyone in the world who voluntarily wants to move to another country should be eligible to do that.” Donati responded: "Yes, the sort of voluntary relocation of many Jewish people during the Holocaust, I imagine. It is not a voluntary relocation.”

Her remarks sparked outrage from Danon, who responded furiously: "This is pure antisemitism what you just said, comparing the Holocaust to what’s happening today in Gaza. Shame on you for this behaviour."

Following the interview, Sky News issued an on-air apology. Presenter Jonathan Samuels read a statement saying: "Sky News recognises the complete inappropriateness of this comparison and the offensive nature of those comments. Sky News would like to apologise unreservedly for the comparison, and to Mr Danon personally, for making the comparison."

Danon called for Donati to be sacked, writing to Sky’s executive chairman David Rhodes: "In 2024, there should be no tolerance for news anchors who propagate antisemitism and draw inappropriate parallels between the democratic state of Israel and the Nazis."

An internal email apologising for the remarks was also sent to Sky News staff. Donati did not issue a public apology, and her social media accounts have remained inactive since the incident. Her bio on X (formerly Twitter) still described her as a Sky News anchor.

According to reports from Deadline, Sky News declined to renew Donati's contract following the controversy.