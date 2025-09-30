The news of the death of news anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu was shared on Instagram.

Arise News has announced the death of their news anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu on Instagram. The statement read: “TRAGIC DEATH: SOMTOCHUKWU CHRISTELLE MADUAGWU

DECEMBER 26, 1995 - SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

“It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the ARISE News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, News Anchor, Reporter, and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. Sommie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, following an armed robbery incident in her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja that is being investigated by the Nigeria Police.

“Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional, supportive colleague and a friend to many.

Tributes paid to news anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu after she was killed in an armed robbery. Photo: sommiemaduagwu/Instagram | sommiemaduagwu/Instagram

“We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie's parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. Sommie's voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory.

“We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits.”

In response to the statement, one fan wrote: “This is so sad💔💔💔 My condolences to her loved ones and the arise family❤️,” whilst another said: “Just 3months to her bday and they took her life.”

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu lived in the Katampe area of Abuja in Nigeria. Tributes have been paid to the star on her Instagram page and one fan wrote: “Such a beautiful girl, may you rest in peace. This is such a tragic loss 💔,” whilst another said: “Rest on Queen. You will be dearly missed ✨🕊️❤️🙏🏾.”

In October last year, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu took to her Instagram and wrote: “20 months ago, I took a step further in my quest to gain knowledge on Nigerian Politics/Leadership and today, I’m officially a proud graduate of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance! 🎓

“I am humbled by all this program has given me, lessons, the gift of people and reinforcement that my dreams are my dreams for a reason. I could never truly quantify in words how much this experience has meant to me.

“I am extremely proud of myself for not only seeing it through to the end, but also having the second best manifesto in my group and representing my group excellently during the class debate. To the amazing women in my life @iamjoycedaniels thank you for pointing me to @thesppg and to my amazing sister @evelyndanepelle your support has been everything. 🇳🇬💕👑.”