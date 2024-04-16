Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos recently experienced the stillbirth of their fourth child. They shared the heartbreaking news through a joint Instagram message on Monday, expressing the deep pain they are feeling from this loss.

The 35-year-old Spy Kids star and her 34-year-old Big Time Rush husband are already parents to Ocean, who is seven, Kingston, aged four, and their two-year-old daughter Rio. Back in November 2023, they had joyfully announced the pregnancy of their fourth child.

On a simple black background, they wrote: "'There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest. It has been a painful journey, but in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms.”

The couple, who have been married since January 2014, also thanked the community in the wake of their loss. They added: “The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season.

“This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted...then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.

“We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can’t wait to see how my other lives you change.”

Alexa was pregnant with Indy about half a year ago, through an announcement they posted to Instagram. In their caption, the pair had written: “Thank God we love adventures. Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!'”

She then updated followers about her pregnancy journey, including third-trimester complications where she was taken to hospital for “insane” bleeding. She said in an Instagram video: “Long story short, after a lot of time in the hospital, and tests, and bleeding calming down and everything, and ruling out all possibilities, it looks like I have had a separation of my placenta from my uterus. Not completely, a partial.' The actress admitted that at the time she believed she would “have had a baby already and … (be) in the NICU.”

The actors have appeared together on the small screen, starring in several Hallmark movies together, including Enchanted Christmas and Love at Sea.