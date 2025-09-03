An actor who played a starring role in HBO’s award-winning TV show Succession was arrested and jailed over the Labour Day weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Nicholas Braun, best known for playing Cousin Greg in the show, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) last weekend in New Hampshire.

Police in Moultonborough stopped the 37-year-old on Saturday night. He was taken into custody and briefly held at Carroll County Jail before being released about one hour later.

No bail was set, and he now awaits a court date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mugshot was not taken due to a camera malfunction at the station, according to TMZ.

If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Braun faces a fine between $500 and $1,200 and could lose his license for up to two years under New Hampshire law.

Braun rose to fameon HBO’s Succession, which ended in 2023 after four seasons. His performance as Cousin Greg earned him three Emmy nominations.

He has also appeared in Zola, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Sky High, and most recently, the 2024 film Saturday Night, about the debut of Saturday Night Live.