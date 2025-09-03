Star of HBO's Succession was arrested and jailed over Labour Day weekend, reports confirm
Actor Nicholas Braun, best known for playing Cousin Greg in the show, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) last weekend in New Hampshire.
Police in Moultonborough stopped the 37-year-old on Saturday night. He was taken into custody and briefly held at Carroll County Jail before being released about one hour later.
No bail was set, and he now awaits a court date.
A mugshot was not taken due to a camera malfunction at the station, according to TMZ.
If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Braun faces a fine between $500 and $1,200 and could lose his license for up to two years under New Hampshire law.
Braun rose to fameon HBO’s Succession, which ended in 2023 after four seasons. His performance as Cousin Greg earned him three Emmy nominations.
He has also appeared in Zola, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Sky High, and most recently, the 2024 film Saturday Night, about the debut of Saturday Night Live.