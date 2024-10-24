Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern will not be performing at Butlin’s for the October half-term, the resort has announced.

The TV presenter, known for presenting Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby, is stepping back temporarily from the Bognor Regis resort in West Sussex after the loss of his beloved dad Chris.

An announcement, sent to resort guests this week reads: "he is taking some time off to be with his family and appreciates your understanding during this difficult time.”

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Stephen and his family following the loss of his dad. As Stephen will be taking some time off, we’ve contacted guests to update them that The Masked Singer Live will now be headlining their break.”

As a result, Mulhern’s show will be replaced by The Masked Singer Live. Hosted by a special presenter, Butlin’s has promised to bring all ‘the excitement and drama of the hit TV series’ to their stage. Guests will have the chance to see characters from past seasons, including Donut, Queen Bee, Rhino and Badger, as well as Rockstar, brought to life onstage as surprise celebrity guests are unmasked after every performance.