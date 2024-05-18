Steve Buscemi punched: Homeless man charged after actor attacked in New York
The attack happened on May 8 in New York city. Reservoir Dogs star Buscemi was walking in midtown Manhattan when he was punched in a seemingly random outburst. The 66-year-old suffered bruising, swelling and some bleeding but was not seriously hurt.
A 50-year-old man wanted after the incident was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree assault in the same precinct where Buscemi was attacked. Police had previously said they had identified the man as the suspect and were looking for him.
