A homeless man has been charged after actor Steve Buscemi was punched in a random attack in New York.

The attack happened on May 8 in New York city. Reservoir Dogs star Buscemi was walking in midtown Manhattan when he was punched in a seemingly random outburst. The 66-year-old suffered bruising, swelling and some bleeding but was not seriously hurt.

