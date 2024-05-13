Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi was taken to hospital after the attack in Manhattan.

Hollywood star Steve Buscemi was the victim of a “random act of violence” in New York City. The Boardwalk Empire and Fargo star was punched in the face in broad daylight, his publicist said.

The 66-year-old actor was assaulted late on Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. The assault was first reported by the New York Post.

In a statement, Buscemi’s publicist said: “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in mid-town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes.”