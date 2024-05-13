Hollywood star Steve Buscemi punched in random attack in New York
Hollywood star Steve Buscemi was the victim of a “random act of violence” in New York City. The Boardwalk Empire and Fargo star was punched in the face in broad daylight, his publicist said.
The 66-year-old actor was assaulted late on Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. The assault was first reported by the New York Post.
In a statement, Buscemi’s publicist said: “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in mid-town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes.”
The New York Police Department said there have been no arrests over the attack and the investigation was continuing. Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.
