Actress and renowned acting teacher Rochelle Oliver has died.

Rochelle Oliver, Hollywood actress and renowned acting teacher, has died at 86. Rochelle Oliver was born in New York City on April 15, 1937 and appeared in an off-Broadway production of The Brothers Karamazov in 1957.

When Tony nominee Melinda Dillon quit Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Rochelle Oliver took over the role of Honey. Rochelle Oliver was the protégé of Uta Hagen who taught at HB Studio, this was where Rochelle also taught.

HB Studio, a performing arts school in New York which has been providing theatre training for actors of all ages since 1945, posted a tribute to Rochelle Olvier on their Instagram page.

HB Studio shared a photograph of Rochelle with the caption: “Remembering Rochelle Oliver. A beloved and essential member of HB’s faculty and member emeritus of HB’s Board of Directors, Rochelle Oliver passed away on Saturday, April 13.

“Teaching acting meant everything to Rochelle, and HB gave her the outlet and the freedom she needed to teach her way. Thank you to the HB Studio community from the Oliver/Patterson family.” John Patterson, Rochelle’s son.

“Those who knew Rochelle will know what a luminous artist, sensitive and passionate teacher she was. A beloved friend to Uta Hagen and Herbert Berghof, Rochelle was a key member of the transition Board assembled by Richard Mawe to guide HB after Uta Hagen’s passing.”

The tribute ended by saying that “Memorial plans will be announced at a later date.” Actors who had been taught by Rochelle Oliver shared their thoughts , John D. Alexander, actor and dialect coach said: “I took Rochelle’s class for several years and was one of her Keys. She was wonderful. Rest in peace now with Fritz, Rochelle. You will be sorely missed,” whilst someone else wrote: “I remember Rochelle well. She was a wonderful and dedicated actress and teacher. She will be missed.”

Rochelle Olvier starred as Lily Bernies, the bride of Jason Robards’ character on Broadway in Toys in the Attic in 1960. For her performance in the Arthur Penn-directed production, she received the Clarence Derwent Award.

When it comes to the big screen, Rochelle Oliver starred in movies such as Martin Brest’s Scent of a Woman in 1992 and Woody Allen’s Hollywood Ending in 2002. Her earlier films include the 1975 movie The Happy Hooker and Next Stop, Greenwich Village in 1976.