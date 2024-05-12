Bob Ellison, Emmy-Winning Writer of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Cheers," Passes Away at 91
Celebrated Emmy Award-winning show writer Bob Ellison, known for his work on the highly influential “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Cheers,” has died at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by his business manager, Malcolm Orland, stating that Ellison died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on April 8 2024.
After confirming the news to The Hollywood Reporter, Orland commented that Ellison “... was a sweetheart and so good at what he did.”
Robert Ellison was born on February 25, 1933, in New York. He graduated from the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art. Initially, he started his career as a trombone player in the Catskills and was known to have a great sense of humour, often sharing jokes with the stand-up comedians with whom he shared a nightclub bill.
During the 1960s, he worked on several shows including "The Steve Allen Comedy Hour," "The Dom DeLuise Show," and "That's Life" which starred Robert Morse. Later on, he was hired to work on specials hosted by popular icons such as Julie Andrews, Burt Bacharach, Alan King, Bing Crosby, Petula Clark, Jackie Gleason, Mac Davis, and Richard Pryor.
Ellison was awarded his first Emmy in 1971 and was also nominated in the same year for his writing on “The Kraft Music Hall.” In 1972, he was nominated for his work on “Julie and Carol at Lincoln Center” (featuring Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett). Additionally, he received a nomination in 1973 for his work on “The Julie Andrews Hour.”
Ellison was a writer and executive story editor for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” for the last two seasons (1975-77), during which he wrote 15 episodes. He was among the team that won an Emmy for the beloved series finale, "The Last Show," along with Allan Burns, James L. Brooks, Ed Weinberger, Stan Daniels, and David Lloyd. He shared an Emmy with Allan Burns, James L. Brooks, Ed. Weinberger, Stan Daniels and David Lloyd for the beloved series finale, “The Last Show.”
The unheralded Ellison was a consultant on another legendary sitcom, NBC’s “Cheers,” for its final seven seasons (1986-93); on NBC’s “Wings” for its last four years (1993-97); and on CBS’ “Becker” for its final five seasons (1999-2004).
“He was always positive, always funny and always brought new energy into every writing session,” “Becker” creator Dave Hackel told THR.
Bob Ellison is survived by his wife, Elaine. The pair had no children.
