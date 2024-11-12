Disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs is currently facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singing legend Sting (real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner CBE) has responded to claims that the sex trafficking allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has ruined the hit single ‘Every Breath You Take'. The disgraced rapper sampled the 1983 track as part of his single ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ (1997) as a tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G.

The Police's 1983 chart-topper was sampled by the rapper – who was arrested in September over charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution - for his 1997 hit 'I'll Be Missing You' but the legendary musician insists that the legal action taken against Diddy does not change the way he sees the song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Sting and Diddy attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) | Getty Images for NARAS

Sting told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "No. I mean, I don't know what went on (with Diddy). But it doesn't taint the song at all for me. It's still my song." The singer added that fans still "absolutely" adore the tune being performed.

According to reports, Diddy only asked for Sting's permission to use the sample once the song had been released – although The Police frontman insisted that the track had made him a lot of money.

The 73-year-old musician said back in 2003: "Those guys just take your s***, put it on a record and deal with the legality later. "Elton John told me, 'You gotta hear ('I'll Be Missing You'), you're gonna be a millionaire!' I said, 'I am a millionaire!' He said, 'You're gonna be a millionaire twice over!' "I put a couple of my kids through college with the proceeds."

Meanwhile, the artist has been on the road with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas on his Sting 3.0 tour and explained that the shows always start and finish with Police favourites. Sting said: "We always front-load it with hits and end with hits. But the middle is kind of fluid. Keeps it fresh."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now