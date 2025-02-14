Stormzy did not delete but “archived” his Instagram post in support of Palestinian liberation as part of a “mass archiving effort,” sources close to the rapper told Sky News.

The 31-year-old rapper has faced backlash for removing a previous post that stated “Free Palestine” after announcing a new collaboration with McDonald's. However, sources insist the timing is coincidental and that there is “categorically not” a link between the two.

Stormzy’s recent McDonald’s partnership introduces The Stormzy Meal, a limited-time offering that includes chicken nuggets, fries, BBQ sauce, a Sprite Zero, and an Oreo McFlurry. His involvement with the fast-food chain has sparked criticism, particularly from supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, who have called for a global boycott of McDonald's since its Israeli branch provided thousands of free meals to Israel Defence Forces (IDF) personnel during the Gaza conflict.

Sky News reports that Stormzy’s post was among many archived in 2023 as part of a broader clean-up of his social media. The now-archived post originally read: “I hope everyone is good, some fleeting thoughts. 1. Free Palestine. 2. In the future, if there is ever a clear injustice in the world, no matter how big or small, 100 times out of 100 I will be on the side of the oppressed. Unequivocally. As I always have been. Social media is a brilliant way to stand up for what is right, there are also a whole load of other ways to do this.”

Fans reacted with disappointment following its removal, with many expressing frustration on social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “Stormzy is a genuine disgrace. He said ‘100 times out of 100 I will always be on the side of the oppressed,’ then deleted that post and sold out for McDonald’s money. There’s 0 integrity.” Another wrote: “Deleting your Palestine posts to partner up with McDonald’s says everything we need to know.”

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), a founding member of the BDS movement, issued a statement to Sky News: “Stormzy's call for Palestinian freedom in the early stages of Israel's genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, when few artists were speaking out, displayed a clear stance in support of all oppressed people.”

However, the statement also criticised his latest endorsement deal, stating: “Partnering with corporations that are implicated in genocide, apartheid, and military occupation can only whitewash those crimes.”

The controversy comes amid continued calls for a McDonald's boycott due to its perceived support for Israel. McDonald’s Israel’s donation of meals to IDF troops led to widespread condemnation and protests across countries such as Lebanon and Egypt. In response, McDonald’s franchises in various Muslim-majority nations, including Turkey and Pakistan, distanced themselves from the Israeli branch’s actions and, in some cases, pledged aid to Gaza.

In an open letter to Stormzy, the Peace and Justice Project, founded by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, called his McDonald’s partnership “hugely disappointing, especially given the musician’s otherwise proud and solid record in supporting great causes and campaigns for social justice.” The group urged him to “stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their hour of need and respect the BDS committee’s call for a global boycott of McDonald's by ending his new partnership with them.”

Stormzy has not personally commented on the backlash, and McDonald’s has yet to issue a statement addressing the controversy.