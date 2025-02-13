Award-winning rapper Stormzy is facing widespread criticism after allegedly deleting a post in support of Palestine following a collaboration with fast food giant, McDonald’s.

He become the first UK celebrity to launch McDonald’s ‘Famous Orders’, a campaign where stars share their go-to meals. His order includes nine Chicken McNuggets, fries, two BBQ dips, an Oreo McFlurry or Apple Pie, and a Sprite Zero. The campaign follows the success of similar collaborations in the US with stars like Mariah Carey and J Balvin.

The launch comes as McDonald’s reintroduces fan-favourite menu items for February. However, Stormzy is now facing backlash after allegedly deleting a ‘Free Palestine’ post, with critics accusing him of ‘selling out for nuggets’.

Umir, an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote: “Stormzy is a genuine disgrace. He said ‘in the future, if there is ever a clear injustice in the world no matter how big or small, 100 times out of 100 I will always be on the side of the oppressed,’ then deleted that post and sold out for McDonald’s money. There’s 0 integrity.”

Another said: “Deleting your Palestine posts to partner up with McDonald’s says everything we need to now.” Another said: “I’m shocked, money must be tight.”

McDonald's has faced significant boycotts due to its perceived support for Israel, particularly during the 2023 Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. In October 2023, McDonald's Israel announced it had provided thousands of free meals to Israel Defence Forces personnel. This action led to widespread condemnation and calls for boycotts across various countries, especially in the Middle East. The hashtag #BoycottMcDonalds gained traction on social media, and protests occurred outside McDonald's outlets in nations like Lebanon and Egypt.

In response to the backlash, McDonald's franchises in several Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey and Pakistan, distanced themselves from the Israeli branch's actions. They issued statements clarifying their positions and, in some cases, pledged aid to Gaza.

In result of this, in January 2024, CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged that several markets in the Middle East and beyond experienced a "meaningful business impact" due to the conflict and associated misinformation affecting the brand.

In April 2024, McDonald's Corporation announced plans to purchase its Israeli franchise from Alonyal Ltd., bringing 225 restaurants under direct corporate ownership. This move was seen as an effort to manage the brand's image and operations more closely in the region.