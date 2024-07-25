Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stormzy has pleaded guilty to driving a Lamborghini with illegally tinted windows.

The star rapper, real name Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, 30, also faces trial in October for allegedly using a hand-held mobile phone while driving a Rolls-Royce, according to the charge sheet.

The front two windows of the Lamborghini Urus allowed only 4% of light through, whereas the legal requirement is a minimum of 70%, making them dark enough to "involve a danger of injury to any person," as stated in the documents. New Urus models sell for just under £200,000, according to Auto Trader.

The charge sheet indicated that he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to using the vehicle on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, around 2.45 pm on October 17 last year. Additionally, Owuo is accused of driving a Rolls-Royce Wraith while using a hand-held phone shortly after 3.30 pm on March 7 this year on Addison Road, West Kensington, West London. Rolls-Royce Wraiths reportedly sell for £250,000 or more.