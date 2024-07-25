Stormzy pleads guilty to driving £200k Lamborghini with tinted windows driving offence
and live on Freeview channel 276
The star rapper, real name Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, 30, also faces trial in October for allegedly using a hand-held mobile phone while driving a Rolls-Royce, according to the charge sheet.
The front two windows of the Lamborghini Urus allowed only 4% of light through, whereas the legal requirement is a minimum of 70%, making them dark enough to "involve a danger of injury to any person," as stated in the documents. New Urus models sell for just under £200,000, according to Auto Trader.
The charge sheet indicated that he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to using the vehicle on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, around 2.45 pm on October 17 last year. Additionally, Owuo is accused of driving a Rolls-Royce Wraith while using a hand-held phone shortly after 3.30 pm on March 7 this year on Addison Road, West Kensington, West London. Rolls-Royce Wraiths reportedly sell for £250,000 or more.
The rapper, of Kingston upon Thames, did not attend his court hearing at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court. His court date on Wednesday came a week after he and Love Island presenter Maya Jama announced their break-up in an emotional joint Instagram post. The case was adjourned until October 16 this year in the same court.