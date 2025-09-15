Strictly Come Dancing couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, who have been together since 2018, made the announcement on social media. They shared a video of themselves painting on an easel, before turning it around to the camera to reveal three stick figures, confirming that they are expecting a little one in 2026.

In the comments, Joe revealed that the couple are expecting a baby boy. He said: “Our little baby boy ❤️ we cannot wait to meet you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg, who met after being partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing, have revealed that they are expecting their first child together. | Getty Images

Joe, 34, and Dianne, 36, first started dating after being paired together on the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where they placed runner-up behind Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

Their Strictly co-stars, friends and fans flooded the comments with well wishes for the couple. Fellow Strictly dancer Vito Coppola said: “THIS IS BELLISSIMOOOOO. The First Strictly Baby. Cannot wait to meet him and I promise to be the best crazy Italian uncle.”

Amy Dowden said: “Still screaming, dancing and celebrating! So so happy for you both! Magical. auntie Ames can’t wait.”

Host Claudia Winkleman added: “SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU - amazing news. I’ll get ANY snack you need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dianne is due to appear in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, which kicks off this Saturday evening (September 20). It is currently unknown whether the Aussie dancer will be partnered with a celebrity star throughout the show, or if she will take a sideline as part of the ensemble dancers due to her pregnancy.

She won the series for the first time since joining in 2017 last year after being partnered with comedian Chris McCausland. The pair amazed viewers, with Dianne teaching the blind star full routines in preparation for the live shows on Saturday nights.