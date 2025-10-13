Taylor Swift’s announcement was made on Good Morning America on Monday October 13.

After Good Morning America shared the news that Taylor Swift was to make a huge announcement on the show on Monday October 13, many Swifties could barely contain her excitement. Good Morning America shared the news on Instagram that “TOMORROW: We’re keep it 💯 with an exclusive Taylor Swift announcement! Tune in ONLY on GMA!”

Taylor Swift has now shared the exciting news of what the announcement was on her Instagram. It reads: “It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

According to Variety, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era” is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce and produced by Object & Animal. “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” meanwhile, is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift

Productions in association with Silent House Productions.”

How have Swifties reacted to the news?

One Reddit user said: “I would have been happy with even a 1.5 hour doc and she is exceeding our expectations for that. I'm SO excited. Especially seeing how we also saw behind the scenes things with Ed and Sabrina and Gracie and Florence too so we can maybe even see how they worked for their appearances. 😭😭 I'm so happy.”

Another Reddit user wrote: “I CANNOT believe we are getting a 6 part docu series AND the whole last show!!! December 12th!!! I don't care what others have to say but she actually always has listened to the fans. We've been begging for a docuseries and we got one😭😭😭 Thank you Tay! Happy Birthday to all of us!”

When will the docuseries and ‘Final Show’ Concert Film air on Disney+

Taylor Swift also wrote on her Instagram that “The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus.”