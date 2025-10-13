Taylor Swift is appearing on Good Morning America and fans think they have worked out what her special announcement will be.

Taylor Swift is appearing on Good Morning America on Monday October 13, 2025 and the Instagram account for the TV show has shared information about her appearance. It wrote: “TOMORROW: We’re keep it 💯 with an exclusive Taylor Swift announcement! Tune in ONLY on GMA.”

In response to the announcement, one fan wrote: “IS SHE OPENING A BAKERY SELLING SOURDOUGH?? OR A FEMALE RAGE MUSICAL INCOMING,” whilst another said: “Eras Tour Documentary 👀 She did have a Female Rage: The Musical poster hanging in the fate of Ophelia music video. But she also had 12 doors in 12 cities 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

One fan said: “PLS be Eras tour documentary 🙏🏼

I mean why else would they have recorded the live show??? 🤔🤔 I need to see lots of rehearsal footage! The choreo is TOO brilliant,” whilst another said: “AT WHAT TIMEEEE👀👀😭😭😭🧡.”

Taylor Swift has been incredibly busy promoting her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl recently, but found time recently to attend her first NFL appearance this season. Alongside Fever star Caitlin Clark, she attended the Chiefs-Lions game. Taylor Swift was unable to attend the Chiefs match against the Jaguars as she was appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

When Taylor Swift appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” she said: “It doesn’t feel in any way normal for me. I’m just like, oh man, whoa! But it’s more than that [the ring being impressive]. He’s just my favorite person I’ve ever met—no offense to everyone else.

“But the fact that this is the person that I get to hang out with every day forever is just like, that’s the whole thing. You look at that, and you’re like, ‘I’m going to hang out with him forever, and this represents that.”

Taylor Swift also spoke about Travis Kelce’s proposal and said: “He was top secret about this, and I really appreciate that. But then afterward I kind of realized, he’s walking around sort of nervous about the podcast.

“He’s like, ‘My heart is racing. I just really want—I know how much this means to you. I really want this to be what you hoped it would be,’ because we’d been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album. He’s like, ‘My heart’s racing,’ and I’ve never seen this dude nervous ever. He’s not a nervous person.”

What do Reddit users think Taylor Swift’s announcement will be on Good Morning America?

One Reddt user said: “📣 Another variant! /s. My hope is the refreshed version of the Eras Tour film with TTPD or the documentary,” and another wrote: If it’s an Eras tour doc I will be SOOOOO happy. I’ve been dying for that.”

On September 30, NationalWorld reported that UK Swiftie Chloe referred to the possibility of there ‘being more surprises’ and then said: “Is something Eras tour related, the documentary that she filmed in Vancouver that we never saw, going to drop on Friday morning. It’s a possibility, Spotify are teasing this now.”

Good Morning America airs 7-9 a.m. ET on ABC.