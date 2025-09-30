Taylor Swift recently attended the wedding of her good friend Selena Gomez to music producer Benny Blanco.

2025 is shaping up to be a monumental year for Taylor Swift. In a joint Instagram post, wearing Ralph Lauren outfits, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025. The caption read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Earlier that month, Swifties were already in a frenzy after Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on August 12, 2025 on her then boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. Ahead of the release of The Life of Showgirl, Taylor Swift also revealed that she will be back on the big screen with an 89-minute ‘release party’ celebration at cinemas across the world. It is officially called ‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

As if Taylor Swift hasn’t been busy enough when it comes to her professional career, she has also made sure she has spent time with her nearest and dearest. She recently attended the wedding of Selena Gomez to Benny Blanco.

On December 12, 2024, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to reveal that she was engaged to music producer Benny Blanco. Showing her fans a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram, Selena Gomez wrote: "forever begins now". Benny Blanco said: "Hey wait... that's my wife", whilst Taylor Swift wrote: "Yes I will be the flower girl."

The couple’s big day took place in Montecito in California where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reside, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not guests at their wedding. After attending Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s nuptials, Taylor Swift flew back by private jet to support her fiancé Travis Kelce as his NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens.

Swifties are now gearing up for the release of Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Date and time Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl comes out in the UK?

The Life of a Showgirl is officially released in the UK on Friday, October 3, 2025. It comes out at midnight ET time which is 5am in the morning UK time.

Is she releasing an ‘Eras Tour’ live album?

At the time of writing, there is no indication that Taylor Swift is releasing anything but The Life of a Showgirl album on October 3. However, Swifties have been decoding recent Easter eggs and some have been speculating about what things might mean.

Twenty two hours ago, UK Swiftie Chloe took to TikTok and wrote: “Excuse me Spotify, what are we doing? Why are we posting glittery Eras tour Stage looking like keys on our Instagram? “She was referring to Spotify’s post on Instagram which showed a glittery background with TS and a Eras Tour stage and then the Spotify logo.

Chloe then said: “This appears to be teasing the key which unlocks the lock to the key Taylor Nation told us we lost in Vancouver which was the last Eras tour date.” Chloe also said: "Taylor has categorically told us that there is no more music, that it is the 12 songs and that’s it because for her last two studio album releases, we have had big surprises of new music a few hours after the release.”

Chloe then referred to the possibility of there ‘being more surprises’ and then said: “Is something Eras tour related, the documentary that she filmed in Vancouver that we never saw, going to drop on Friday morning. It’s a possibility, Spotify are teasing this now.”