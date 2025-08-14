Taylor Swift has revealed more details surrounding her new studio album The Life Of A Showgirl.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer-songwriter appeared on the New Heights podcast, hosted by boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, on Wednesday night (August 13). Taylor took the time to unveil her new album The Life Of A Showgirl to fans, revealing that she had written and recorded the project while on the Eras Tour.

She said on the podcast: “This is my new album, The Life Of A Showgirl. It’s something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras tour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travis shared his astonishment that his A-list girlfriend had the energy to both tour the world and record a new album in secret, saying that the feat was “still blowing my mind”.

Taylor Swift has announced a her new album 'The Life Of A Showgirl' during an appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast. | AFP via Getty Images

Taylor said: “I just love music. I would be playing shows three nights in a row, then I would have three days off. I would fly to Sweden. Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

Here’s everything Swifties found out about the new album during the release.

What is The Life Of A Showgirl tracklist?

Taylor revealed on the podcast episode that 12 curated tracks were selected for her 12th album, The Life Of A Showgirl. She said: “This album was about what was going in behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. That effervescence has come through on this record.”

The tracklist is:

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood Cancelled! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter)

The Sabrina Carpenter collaboration has been rumoured after fans spotted a mysterious countdown on Sabrina’s own website that displayed the date that Taylor first announced The Life Of A Showgirl (August 12).

It was also revealed that Taylor had reunited with legendary pop producer Max Martin for the record, with the pair having previously worked on her albums Red, 1989, and reputation. Martin is a legend in the music industry, having penned and produced massive pop hits such as ‘...Baby one More Time’ by Britney Spears, ‘I Kissed A Girl’ by Katy Perry, and ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd.

Taylor added that there will be no bonus tracks for the album, saying: “There’s no other songs coming. It’s not like with The Tortured Poets Department when I was like ‘here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt or experienced in two or three years - here’s 31 songs.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not a 14th... there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.

Taylor Swift has revealed more details about her new album The Life of a Showgirl. | AFP via Getty Images

“And I also just wanted it to be that every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons. And you couldn’t take one out and it be the same album, you couldn’t add one - it’s just right. That focus and that kind of discipline with creating an album and keeping the bar really high is something I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time.”

She added: “I tend to write lots and lots of music, so it’s a temptation to release lots of music. But... I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and on theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle. These 12 songs for my 12th album, I feel like we achieved that and I’m really happy about that.”

When is The Life Of A Showgirl out?

Taylor also revealed that fans will be able to listen to the record when it is released on Friday, October 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The date has not gone unnoticed by Swifties, who are famous for using their detective skills to uncover easter eggs hidden by Taylor in her announcements. The October 3rd date written in numerical format is 3/10. Add these numbers together and you get Taylor’s famous lucky number 13.

The album will be available to stream on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music from this date. UK-based Swifties can also pre-order their physical copy of the album now, including a cassette, vinyl and CD, as well as ‘deluxe’ albums with alternative covers (although no added songs) on the Taylor Swift website.