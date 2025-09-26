Selena Gomez announced that she was engaged to music producer Benny Blanco in December last year.

On December 12, 2024, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to reveal that she was engaged to music producer Benny Blanco. Showing her fans a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram, Selena Gomez wrote: "forever begins now". Benny Blanco said: "Hey wait... that's my wife, whilst Taylor Swift wrote: "Yes I will be the flower girl."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were first romantically linked in 2023 and although Benny Blanco did not accompany Selena to the Emmys the following year, he was still supported there as Benny was spotted filming her at the event. In February 2024, Selena shared a photograph of herself in bed, taken by Benny, on her Instagram story.

For Valentine’s Day 2024, Selena posted a selfie with Benny to her Instagram story, with the message , “I love you,” along with a white heart emoji. Benny Blanco turned 36 in March 2024 and to mark the occasion, Selena shared a birthday tribute and said: “Happy birthday baby!”

She also wrote: “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥹.”

In response, Benny Blanco said: “🥹💕🥰💋❤️.”

In an interview with InStyle in June 2025, Benny Blanco said: “I met Selena when she was 16” but explained that We didn’t work together until many years later,” and also said: They say you’ve probably already met the person that you’re gonna spend the rest of your life with… I never believed that shit until it happened to me. And now I get to kiss her. It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted.”

Is Selena Gomez getting married this weekend?

It would appear that Selena Gomez is getting married this weekend to Benny Blanco and the rumoured date is Saturday September 27. According to reports, the couple are set to tie the knot at a private estate in Santa Barbara and guests are believed to be staying at the El Encanto hotel.

According to the hotel’s website, “Bathed in golden light and cooled by ocean breezes, El Encanto is perched high in the Santa Barbara hills – a sanctuary where stillness reigns. Terracotta rooftops peek through palms, winding pathways beckon quiet exploration, and each vantage point reveals a new horizon of sea and sky.”

A source told The Sun that "All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time," the source said.

"Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time."

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be attending?

Judging by Taylor Swift’s reaction to when Selena Gomez got engaged, it is likely that Taylor Swift will be a part of Selena Gomez’s big day and might even be the ‘flower girl.’ As for whether Travis Kelce will be accompanying Taylor Swift, it is highly likely that he will give it a miss due to his NFL commitments.