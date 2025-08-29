Taylor Swift and Travis Scott recently made their first appearance as a newly engaged couple at a college football match.

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet with their engagement announcement on August 26, the whole world has been waiting for when the couple would make their first appearance as a newly engaged couple.

The pair were spotted out at a college football match between the University of Cincinnati and the University of Nebraska at Arrowhead stadium and for the occasion, Taylor wore a mini skirt, a cable-knit vest, knee-high boots and of course her most prized possession, her engagement ring.

The location of the college football match was of particular significance to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as it was where Travis first saw Taylor’s Eras tour and where he planned to introduce himself to her.

Unfortunately, Taylor had to go on vocal rest after her performance so the meeting that Travis originally planned, didn’t unfortunately take place. He spoke about it with his brother Jason on their podcast New Heights.

Travis said: “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” and also revealed that “So I was a little bit hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

When is Travis Kelce’s restaurant 1587 Prime opening, where is it located, can you book?

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are opening a new steak restaurant 1587 Prime that is located in the Loews Kansas City Hotel. Reservations for the restaurant opened on Wednesday August 20. You can book by clicking here.

When will the 1587 Prime restaurant open?

The restaurant is set to open on September 17.

Will Taylor Swift attend the opening of 1587 Prime?

There is no indication at the time of writing whether Taylor Swift will attend the opening of 1587 Prime, but it is likely that she will want to be there to support her now fiancé. According to the restaurant’s website, the restaurant is a “contemporary steakhouse from NFL Legends Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, created in partnership with Noble 33 and infused with the spirit of Kansas City.”